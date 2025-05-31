Charles Barkley And Inside The NBA Moving To ESPN Was a “Colossal Mistake”, Says Rob Parker

Jun 4, 2023; Denver, CO, USA; TNT sports analyst Charles Barkley speaks before game two between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Finals at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Inside the NBA on TNT has been an institutional cornerstone of NBA coverage since Ernie Johnson joined the show in 1990. Since then, it has picked up a rogues gallery of cohosts and guest appearances that make it the beloved show it is today. Unfortunately, TNT failed to extend the show’s contract so it will be coming to an end after this season.

Former ESPN First Take cast member Rob Parker is renowned for his many outrageous and passionate sports opinions. Now, the veteran sports analyst criticized the decision to move the show from TNT to ESPN.

In the wake of the NBA’s new $76 billion media rights deal involving ESPN, NBC, and Amazon, the iconic, absurdist program was set to come to an end. However, ESPN stepped in to acquire the program, ensuring its continuation in a deal with Warner Bros Discovery.

Unimpressed, Rob Parker, who had worked at ESPN for eight years, spoke out against the move on his Fox Sports Radio show, The Odd Couple. “It’s going to be aired on ESPN, and I know a lot of people rejoiced and were happy,” Parker explained as he prepared his co-host for his following statement.

“It was a mistake! Inside the NBA, [being broadcast] on ESPN next year is a mistake, a colossal mistake. It ain’t going to work. It ain’t going to feel the same; it ain’t going to be the same.” He insisted that the show joining a new network would change it, twist it in a way that would make it recognizable but still missing something.

Parker’s comments reflect widespread concerns about the future of the iconic basketball show. Inside the NBA has been a staple of TNT’s sports coverage since it first aired in 1989. The show’s unique blend of analysis and somewhat risqué humor had garnered a loyal and dedicated fan base, spanning several generations over three decades.

However, ESPN is owned by the Walt Disney Company, which, despite creating and succeeding with outspoken sports shows like “Around the Horn” and “The Pat McAfee Show,” is known for being averse to the level of humor seen on Inside the NBA.

Rob Parker elaborated on such fears, stating, “TNT was a unique situation. They didn’t have all [those] other sports properties, and Charles ripping on this and that, and there were no other shows or personalities that they had to worry about. Ask Pat McAfee.”

Parker questioned Inside the NBA’s ability to maintain its unique chemistry and essence on a Walt Disney-owned entity amidst complaints from the upper management executives.

Rob Parker’s criticism reflects broader uncertainties, echoed not only by Charles Barkley but also by many in NBA media regarding the show’s next chapter under ESPN. Whether the program can maintain its authenticity and chemistry on a new network known for its strict standards remains a question that only time and ratings will answer.

“Somebody upstairs is going to be like, ‘I don’t want to hear that. What is that? Stop that. Yes, they’ll tell you [that you] have your autonomy. [But] it don’t work like that. Inside the NBA, going to ESPN is like American Idol leaving Fox and going to ABC. Have you watched since? It don’t feel the same.”

Ironically, several weeks ago, Barkley had been vocal about his reluctance to change his approach for ESPN, declaring, “I’m going to do what I want to do.” His stance suggests that there may be some challenges in adapting to ESPN’s broadcasting style.

While many fans may celebrate the extension of a show they loved so much, there’s a real possibility that Parker’s fears come to pass. Inside the NBA could become a Frankenstein of the show it once was and the corporate interests of ESPN, a zombie version of a topic of nostalgia, both alive and dead, full of what made it beloved but simultaneously soulless.