Basketball

$40 million NBA star admits Michael Jordan is unrankable, Kobe Bryant is #1 and LeBron James is #2

$40 million NBA star admits Michael Jordan is unrankable, Kobe Bryant is #1 and LeBron James is #2
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
How Kobe Bryant was motivated to score points against Michael Jordan, according to 7' Shaquille O'Neal
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
$40 million NBA star admits Michael Jordan is unrankable, Kobe Bryant is #1 and LeBron James is #2
$40 million NBA star admits Michael Jordan is unrankable, Kobe Bryant is #1 and LeBron James is #2

Stephon Marbury believes that people cannot rank Michael Jordan. According to him, Kobe Bryant is…