$40 million NBA star admits Michael Jordan is unrankable, Kobe Bryant is #1 and LeBron James is #2

Stephon Marbury believes that people cannot rank Michael Jordan. According to him, Kobe Bryant is #1 with LeBron James following him.

NBA is one of the most talented leagues for any sport. Many all-time greats have graced the sport with their presence in the league. However, there are three NBA legends whose names have been well-spoken of and have dominated the hearts of basketball enthusiasts – Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James.

These three generational talents have completely transformed the way basketball is played and perceived. Because of their impressive gameplay, unique approach, and illustrious careers, these three players have established themselves as the most celebrated icons in the sport.

Also Read: LeBron James built a $1 billion fortune following the “35-65” advice from his uncles

“I don’t know why Michael Jordan is mentioned in the same conversation as Kobe Bryant and LeBron James”: Stephon Marbury

Analysts and fans have many heated arguments about which player is the Greatest of All Time. One cannot simply compare the impact each of these three legends had during their eras.

However, a former 2-time All-Star had a rather bizarre take on the same topic. Back in 2020, Stephon Marbury stated how there was no comparison between the three. According to 2-time All-NBA player, MJ was so far better than everyone in the history of the league that he was unrankable.

“People wanna rank Jordan? Jordan shouldn’t even be ranked. It should be Kobe, then LeBron and then you can pick guys after that. There’s just no comparison man.

“It’s not the same. It’s just different worlds. Different mentalities. I don’t know why Jordan’s name is mentioned in the same conversation sometimes. I’ll clear that up real quick…there’s really no need to talk about that,” Marbury told Scoop B.

LeBron James can’t be compared to Michael Jordan says Stephon Marbury: https://t.co/jgVO7uoq9y “I don’t know why Jordan’s name is mentioned in the same conversation sometimes. I’ll clear that up real quick…there’s really no need to talk about that.” pic.twitter.com/Oygy3Y2LxO — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, M.A. ⭕ (@ScoopB) April 13, 2020

Michael Jordan might be the freakish athlete we’ve seen grace the league, however, we must give credit where it’s due. King James is extremely close to dethroning Mike at getting the “GOAT” title.

However, Marbury is one of the very few stars who have played against all these three megastars in their primes. Surely, his opinions on this topic should carry a lot of weight.

Also Read: Kobe Bryant lost $800 to HBO’s Entourage stars in an absurd bet