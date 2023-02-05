$400 Million Worth Shaquille O’Neal’s Pregnancy Test Has the Greatest Gimmick of All Time

Jun 5, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; TV analyst Shaquille O’Neal looks on beforeg game two of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

There probably aren’t many products in the world that Shaquille O’Neal dabbled in. And no, we don’t mean he buys absolutely everything. Although, with a net worth of $400 million, he probably could. But no, we’re talking about endorsing and selling products.

2 of Shaq’s most famous endorsements are Krispy Kreme, and Papa John’s, and of course, the man has recently added Reebok to the list of companies he owns too.

However, there is a certain other product that has been dropped by the wayside. And admittedly, it has to be the most bizarre endorsement you could ever imagine the Big Diesel doing.

Shaquille O’Neal has his own brand of pregnancy tests

You read that right. Shaquille O’Neal is also the face of telling individuals whether they’re pregnant or not.

Don’t believe it? Take a look at the image in the tweet below.

Shaq got his own pregnancy test and they come with stickers 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/mXM3KKQ8GM — Jessica Lí (@thejessicali) January 28, 2023

On the one hand, this is beyond admirable. At the end of the day, Shaq is putting his face on something that most conglomerates actively shy away from.

However, at the same time, there is something bizarre about having stickers of the Big Diesel amid all the suspense of a potential pregnancy.

But then again, what is Shaquille O’Neal, if not bizarre? Heck, it might as well be his middle name.

Shaquille O’Neal once made Charles Barkley’s dream guarantee a reality

As we mentioned earlier, Shaquille O’Neal is an active endorser of Krispy Kreme, even owning a fair few franchises of the brand. And on one occasion, it almost seemed like the man put all of them to work to make this happen.

Charles Barkley likely still looks back on this day as the happiest one of his entire life.

