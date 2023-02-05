Charles Barkley Reveals His Top-10 With No Shaquille O’Neal, Magic Johnson, or Larry Bird, Snubs LeBron James and Kobe Bryant From Top-5

Charles Barkley is probably the funniest man in the NBA media, and most of that is unintentional. The former Sixers’ 6ft 5′ power forward was a menace on the basketball court like none other before him, and he is the same with a microphone.

The 1993 MVP of the NBA often has his say on the best players in the league, and he always makes it a point to make it to the headlines by snubbing somebody too worthy. This time he has taken it to another level by missing out on not one, or two, but 5 big names at once while he came up with his Top-10.

Charles Barkley has a top 10, and it won’t make sense

In a recent appearance on the All The Smoke podcast with former players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, the legendary Suns’ guard revealed his top 10 when Barnes had just asked him his top 5.

First, he missed out on LeBron James and Kobe Bryant naming Michael Jordan, Oscar Robertson, Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Bill Russell in his top 5, which is understandable considering he might be a fan of guys who he played against or the ones he grew up admiring.

However, he then missed out on two of the NBA’s greatest players and probably its greatest promoters of all time after MJ—Magic Johnson and Larry Bird. Snubbing just the latter could be a subjective matter, but keeping Magic out is just pure absurdity.

Although, he did include Kobe Bryant and LeBron James in 6th and 7th positions, completing the list with Hakeem Olajuwon, Tim Duncan, and Jerry West. He also missed out on his studio partner and one of the most dominant basketball players of all time, Shaquille O’Neal.

The hypocrisy of Sir Charles

This has got to be the most senseless list by an icon of the game. No disrespect to Mr. Big O, the Logo, and Timmy. Magic, Bird, and Shaq come first.

If he was considering championships and ‘bus drivers’ for which he bashes Kevin Durant all the time, then Oscar and West do not belong there. Forget that, this man always calls Magic the greatest point guard of all time and Isiah Thomas as second-best, and then has no place for either of them in his top 10. Hilarious! The Chuckster is as hypocritical as they come.

