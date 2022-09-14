$400 million Shaquille O’Neal was driven to become the best after seeing his mom’s desire to own a house

Shaquille O’Neal is a very accomplished individual. In fact, it was his mother who motivated him to reach for the very top!

There can be no denying just how inspirational a career Shaquille O’Neal had in the NBA. However, his career as a businessman is quite an inspiration as well.

With a net worth of $400 million, a salary of $60 million, and a plethora of endorsements, sponsorships, and businesses, Shaq is easily one of the richest people in the world.

Diesel is an avid stock investor, having stakes in General Electric, Apple, and PepsiCo. He has even invested back into sports, previously being a minority owner in the Sacramento Kings, and is even an investor for the esports team NRG Esports.

Shaq made over $200m from endorsements while in the NBA. He still does $30m a year:

• Forto

• Pepsi

• Icy Hot

• Comcast

• Taco Bell

• Kraft Foods

• Burger King

• The General

• Radio Shack

• Vitamin Water

• Carnival Cruise

However, there has to have been some sort of motivation that helped the big man reach such heights. That motivation came from observing his mom one day as a young child.

Shaquille O’Neal was inspired by witnessing his mother’s desire to own a house of her own

Growing up, the now $400 million man wasn’t exactly the most motivated young man. The four-time NBA Champion has described himself on occasions as being very easygoing as a child.

However, he now is one of the most accomplished individuals in the world, as an athlete, businessman, and human being. In fact, his desire to help his mother is what gave him the push he needed.

O’Neal recalled how he was once driving through an ‘affluent’ neighborhood when his mother stopped to look at a house. Having never owned a house of her own, it was this moment that motivated the Big Aristotle to reach the top.

It truly is amazing just how much Shaq’s mother and his family altogether have impacted his growth. Even motivating him to achieve more.

