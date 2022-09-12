Phil Jackson’s ‘quit rapping and acting’ for platinum-recording Shaquille O’Neal paid off with 3 Lakers titles

Phil Jackson or the “Zenmaster” was the ultimate man-manager.

While even Jackson‘s superpowers couldn’t save the Knicks, 11 rings make for a solid NBA resume however you look at it. That too, with three three-peats!

Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, Scottie Pippen – the list of mega egos managed by Jackson is endless. Phil Jackson and his sage mode (pun intended) became the standard for managing superstars to success in the league.

When Jackson took over the Lakers’ job, the team wasn’t quite the dominant force they were. But Jackson took over and instantly harnessed the Kobe – Shaq duo into a 67-win force.

When asked about the Zenmaster’s influence, Shaq was quite verbose. From their first meeting, Shaq describes Jackson to be someone clear in his motives and as honest as they come.

How did Shaq’s first meeting with Phil Jackson go?

The Big Diesel was one of the best players in the NBA and had already recorded a Finals appearance. But in the Lakers, he was yet to grow into what was expected of Shaquille O’Neal.

The bright lights of Hollywood and Shaq’s lifestyle were often under the microscope too. Big Diesel embarked on an acting and rap career alongside his Laker tenure and became a pop culture phenom.

And this was precisely what Jackson addressed in their first ever meeting as player and coach. Phil Jackson wanted O’Neal to stop focussing on his celebrity status. Jackson wanted O’Neal to commit to the cause of Laker triumphs and Laker triumphs only.

Phil Jackson was no stranger to Shaq’s talent and potential. And with Kobe Bryant waiting under the wing, Jackson knew this team’s ceiling was sky-high. A focussed O’Neal would make them near unstoppable.

The master of the triangle offense further made a case that appealed to Shaq. Jackson promised Shaq that if Superman committed to the Zenmaster and quit his Hollywood lifestyle, an MVP trophy and his first ring would follow immediately.

We all know what happened next. Shaq won the NBA MVP title in 2000. The Lakers won their ring and started their three-peat. The Lakers went on to dominate at the start of the decade before eventually falling apart.

Jackson promised and delivered Shaq his only MVP triumph. Kazam may have had magical powers but he had to stop being Kazam to be Superman for LA – his best role ever.

