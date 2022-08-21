$400M net worth Shaquille O’Neal has portraits of Kobe Bryant in his mansion

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal has portraits of his late teammate Kobe Bryant in his house.

It won’t be wrong to say that Shaquille O’Neal’s decorated career would have been incomplete without Kobe Bryant. The two Hall of Famer formed one of the most unstoppable duos in NBA history, playing 8-seasons together for the LA Lakers, making 4-trips to the Finals, which included a 3-peat.

During their tenure with the purple and gold, their relationship saw several ups and downs, with things getting uglier post-Shaq’s trade to Miami. According to reports, Kobe believed the Diesel had lost the desire to win post their 3-peat, while the latter took digs at the Mamba for his solo nature of playing.

Nonetheless, with time the two former MVPs would end their feud, courtesy of the 2009 All-Star Game. Selected to play for the West, Shaq-Kobe were named co-MVPs. At the time, the Big Diesel told the Lakers guard to keep the trophy, who handed it to Shaq’s son Shareef O’Neal.

Thus one can only imagine Shaq’s grief of losing one of his closest friends in the tragic helicopter crash. Kobe’s passing away left an unfillable void in the NBA. Having lived an array of emotions alongside the Black Mamba, the Diesel continues to honor his deceased teammate.

Shaquille O’Neal got portraits of Kobe Bryant in his mansion.

Post his decorated career, Shaq has built an empire for himself with an estimated net worth of $400M. The four-time champion successfully transitioned himself into an angel investor. Thus it’s no surprise to see the Diesel’s luxury lifestyle, owning plush mansions and luxury cars.

Shaq makes sure he has all the facilities at his home, which range from a basketball court, theatre, recording studio, aquarium adorned with hieroglyphics, and a 95-foot-long swimming pool dubbed Shaq-apulco.

The three-time Finals MVP also has portraits of his late teammate Kobe in his home, another example of their beautiful bond.

While Kobe may not be with us today, his close ones and fans continue to keep his legacy alive.

