Basketball

Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant’s three-peat wouldn’t be possible if $20 million man didn’t ‘throw a towel’

Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant's three-peat wouldn't be possible if $20 million man didn't ‘throw a towel’
Akash Murty

A sports enthusiast, crazy about basketball and football. Like putting forward my opinion on the things I know about, but restrain myself from doing that in my articles because my job is to report. Cover everything Lakers and NBA-related, both old and new.

Previous Article
Stephen Curry will have earned $124 million more after his 17th year than LeBron James earned in his 1st 17 seasons
Next Article
"Future of shorter international careers": Harsha Bhogle opines on Trent Boult's decision of preferring T20 leagues over international cricket for New Zealand
NBA Latest Post
Multi Billionaire Michael Jordan explained why he was a ‘tyrant’ at 6x NBA champs Bulls
Multi Billionaire Michael Jordan explained why he was a ‘tyrant’ at 6x NBA champs Bulls

NBA legend Michael Jordan had no qualms about carrying the image of being a tyrant…