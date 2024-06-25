44-Year-Old Jamal Crawford Breaks Down How Astonishingly Easy It Is For Him to Still Score In The NBA

Jan 4, 2019; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Jamal Crawford (11) runs up the court in the game against the LA Clippers in the second half at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-USA TODAY Sports

Jamal Crawford once credited his longevity to being brought off the bench for most of his career. Though the three-time Sixth Man of the Year certainly made the most of his time, he recently answered a question many former players and legends have come across. Joining the Captain Jack Podcast, the 44-year-old laid out his game plan for averaging 18 points per game if he were still in the NBA.

When asked how many points could he average in the NBA currently, Crawford didn’t have to do a lot of math. J Crossover even broke down the specifics for the hosts explaining his game plan for 25 minutes of playtime, as the team’s sixth man. He said,

“I’m averaging 18 points, for sure. Imma tell you how I’ll do it. I’m gonna make 3 three’s a game. That’s at 9. I’m going to make three mid-ranges a game. Now I’m at 15. And I’m gonna make three free throws. That’s easy.”

The shifty guard possessed one of the most brutal yet impressive crossovers. There is no doubt that he could average 18 points. But at 44 years of age? Well, his Cross AM highlights do back it up.

He had it all. There wasn’t a spot on the floor where he wasn’t proficient or efficient. A 41% career shooter from the field and nearly 35% from beyond the arc, there were times when Crawford seemed as if he just could not miss.

Crawsover Crawford’s last stop was technically the Brooklyn Nets but he only got to play one game with the team. Prior to joining the Nets, he played 64 games with the Phoenix Suns.

As per StatMuse, Crawford averaged 7.9 points per game. Interestingly, his PPG had never dropped to single digits since his second year in the league. Even in his last proper season with the Suns, Crawford was shooting above 30% from the mid and long-range.

Will Jamal Crawford consider making an NBA return?

Jamal Crawford’s final season with the Phoenix Suns might have seen the biggest decline in his point average. But despite this, he turned back the clock in the final game of the season, dropping 51 points in a loss to the Mavericks.

His 51-point game made him the oldest to have a 50-point outing at 39 years of age. But the epitome of what a sixth man should be seems to be done with the NBA as he has diverted his focus on Pro AMs.

YouTube is once again raving over Crawford splitting multiple defenders, leaving them perplexed, and finishing with a finger roll at the rim. In fact, he saw such immense success that he has his own ‘Crawsover’ Pro AM that takes place every year.

So, while Jamal Crawford still has the moves, it is highly unlikely that fans will see him making a return to the NBA.