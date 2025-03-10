“He Was Cooking 3”: Nate Robinson Admits Dwyane Wade Was Getting ‘Cooked’ By Jamal Crawford In 2007

Dwyane Wade has faced plenty of elite scorers in his career while being one himself. But even he admits that some performances stand out above the rest. On an episode of The Why with Dwyane Wade, the Miami Heat legend recalled a 2007 matchup where Jamal Crawford put on an absolute clinic.

The story didn’t go unnoticed. Crawford later shared the podcast clip on Instagram. To make D-Wade’s confession more interesting, Nate Robinson, Crawford’s former teammate, chimed in with a blunt assessment. He claimed that the Hall of Famer was getting ‘cooked.’

Despite being the victim in Crawford’s career-best scoring performance, Wade had nothing but great things to say about him. He said, “I have never seen a player go off like this…You know how you score 17 points straight, he hit 17 buckets in a row.” To provide another perspective on one of the greatest performances at the Garden, Robinson left several comments on the post.

Even after giving him major props on the podcast, Wade was not completely over it. “Sometimes respect feels personal haha. Man I’ve never seen nothing like that in my life,” he commented. “he was cooking #3 that day lol,” Robinson responded to the Heat legend’s comment.

Wade and Nate Robinson on IG comments pic.twitter.com/6DOHnt1Gqv — tragicpatek (@tragicpatek) March 10, 2025

Crawford took the opportunity to let the fans know that he couldn’t have done it without teammates like Robinson. JC acknowledged Robinson’s contribution to his performance by replying to his, “I was there lol he was cooking,” comment. “you helped me get some easy ones!!” he wrote.

In the 116-96 Knicks win, Crawford had 52 points on the board. He shot 20 of 30 from the field and 8 of 10 from the distance. While he always was a great scorer, Crawford revealed the reason why he was simply unstoppable on that particular night. Responding to the clip on X, he wrote, “I did that out of nervousness. Respect to the greats fr.”

🤣🤣🤣. I did that out of nervousness.

Respect to the greats fr!!! 🙏🏾 https://t.co/8moLfrfUF5 — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) March 5, 2025

Crawford had a two-decade-long career in the NBA and it’s understandable as to why this was the case. His game wasn’t dependent on flashy dunks and getting to the rack for explosive finishes. He had a certain finesse to his game, whether it be his handles or his middys that seemed reproducible regardless of age.

To show just how great he was throughout the two decades, his second-best scoring performance came in 2019, at the age of 39 and nearly 13 years after his 52-point outburst. In 2019, he dropped 51 points against the Mavericks while shooting 60% from the field.