4x NBA Champ Shaquille O’Neal Hilariously Uses Hand Gestures to Point Out Difference Between Him and Dwight Howard 

Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal took a dig at Dwight Howard during a live audience session hosted by entrepreneur and motivational speaker Patrick Bet-David.

Shaquille O’Neal and Dwight Howard’s strained relations are no hidden fact to the public eye. For years, we have witnessed the Big Diesel despise comparisons to the three-time DPOY. Ironically, the two multiple-time All-Stars share a lot in common.

From being drafted as the first pick by Magic to playing for the Lakers to the Superman nickname, O’Neal and Howard had quite the similarities, with many analysts and pundits stating the correlation in their style of play. However, Shaq never acknowledged this, coming across as condescending.

It all began with the initial comparisons between the two, which took an ugly turn post the 2008 Slam Dunk Contest. Donning the cape, Howard would put on a show of shows, earning himself the Superman nickname that was very dear to the Big Diesel.

During a recent appearance on the Patrick Bet-David Podcast, the seven-foot center had the audience in splits when asked about the difference between him and Howard.

Shaquille O’Neal gestures the difference between him and Dwight Howard.

There is no denying Shaq is the more accomplished and dominant player compared to Howard. Nevertheless, the four-time champion never forgets to remind the public of the same, with the below clip being another example.

While Shaq had the audience in splits, he forgot Howard did have an NBA championship. Surprisingly, D-12 too one his first title with the Lakers. Well, did the Diesel really forget or think Howard had nothing to do with the Bubble championship is something we will have to wait and see.

When Shaquille O’Neal took a shot at Dwight Howard’s 2020 championship.

Post winning his first title in 2020, an ecstatic Howard would take to Instagram telling fans to pursue their dreams. Meanwhile, Shaq didn’t find anything noteworthy about the former winning a championship with the purple and gold, saying the following on his podcast.

“I ain’t going to say no names. Sit your a** down, you didn’t do nothing. Stop it. Stop it, front-runner. Bandwagon jumper. Stop it. Don’t be talking to me like you know, player. Sit your a** down, stop it. Post one pic and sit your a** down. You ain’t do nothing.”

Hopefully, the two Lakers can settle it once and for all someday.

