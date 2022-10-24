When Shaquille O’Neal Puked So Badly During an Interview That He Couldn’t Answer Any Questions

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the most charismatic players in NBA history. However, there was a time when he couldn’t handle an interview.

Several players are considered to be bonafide superstars in the NBA. History has seen numerous names take the sport of basketball by storm both on and off the court.

The likes of Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James come to mind. One of these superstars includes none other than a four-time NBA Champion, and one of the most dominant players in NBA history, Shaquille O’Neal.

The big man is a joy to interview, given how charismatic and humorous he is in front of the mic. However, there are times when some interviews get to be too much even for him.

Shaquille O’Neal threw up in the middle of a ‘spicy’ episode of Hot Ones

Hot Ones on the First We Feast YouTube channel has become notoriously famous as one of the best talk shows today. It has welcomed several celebrities from Hollywood actors to famous athletes.

One such episode featured Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal. Diesel was quite confident entering the interview, but things would end quite differently, with him throwing up!

Shaq made it through much of the episode without much issue. However, seeing as the show requires guests to eat wings covered in hot sauces of various degrees of heat, the 7’1″ center’s tolerance didn’t last long.

Luckily the show had some milk and a bucket nearby. The milk didn’t really help, but it did help the wings come out easier.

Shaquille O’Neal is no stranger to hot foods, as he once ate the World’s Hottest Chip

Spicy chicken wings are one thing, but Shaq has had worse. Throwback to an old episode of Inside the NBA where The Big Aristotle took a big bite out of the World’s Hottest Chip.

Safe to say two bad experiences with spicy food have traumatized him enough. So much so that he probably steers clear of any food beginning with ‘Hot’.

