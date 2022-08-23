4x NBA Champ Stephen Curry shows Sydel Curry no mercy, hits her with a ‘night-night’ on vacation

Warriors’ Stephen Curry doesn’t know when to turn off his competitive spirit, hits sister Sydel with a ‘night-night’ on vacation!

These past three years have been a roller-coaster, especially if you’re a Warriors fan. From making it to 5 straight NBA Finals, the Warriors deep-dove to the NBA’s worst regular season record. Klay Thompson was injured, Kevin Durant moved to Brooklyn, and Stephen Curry broke his hand.

In the 2020-21 season, Steph showed us he still had a lot left in the tank, as he blazed the league in the final months of the regular season. However, that wasn’t enough, as the Dubs lost both their play-in games. Moving to the 2021-22 season, they started with the best record in the league. However, a Stephen Curry shooting slump slowed everything down.

Fast forward to June 16, and the Warriors are back at the top! They beat the Boston Celtics 4-2, and claimed their 4th Championship in eight years. Steph was showing us his petty side, and was a lot more expressive than we’ve ever seen before. His ‘night-night’ celebration had taken over the internet and was becoming a worldwide phenomenon. After copyrighting the same, I guess Steph has been using the same a little more than one would have imagined.

Stephen Curry hits sister with ‘night-night’ over cards on vacation

After an exhilarating season, the Curry siblings are out on their ‘SibsandSigs’ vacation. Ever since the championship parade, Steph has taken no brakes, and had been rushing into one thing after the other. However, this vacation is a good way for him to relax and recuperate.

One would think the 4x NBA Champ would take it easy on vacation. However, that wasn’t the case, as his sister Sydel Curry-Lee described. In a game of cards, Steph apparently won and broke out his signature ‘night-night’.

Goes to enjoy a nice family trip and end up getting “night night”d by your own bro playing cards. It’s rough out here 😞😴😞 — Sydel Curry-Lee (@SydelCurryLee) August 22, 2022

After seeing her tweet being shared by other publications and them making Steph the villain, Sydel jumped in and defended her big brother. She clarified how she was joking and she would never get tired of seeing her brother win and celebrate.

This is the biggest reach ever. My tweet was complete satire. He’s celebrating, I’ll never get tired of watching him celebrate — Sydel Curry-Lee (@SydelCurryLee) August 22, 2022

