“All I want to do is vote for Stephen Curry! The NBA is making this too damn difficult!”: Warriors’ Twitter tries to help Sydel Curry vote for her brother for the 2022 Cleveland All-Star Game

Sydel Curry, sister of Warriors’ superstar Stephen Curry, faces challenges while trying to vote for her brother for the All-Star Game

The Curry family is a prominent family in the NBA world. Starting from Dell Curry, who played in the league from 1986 to 2002. He currently works as a broadcaster for the Charlotte Hornets. We all know about Stephen Curry, the 2x NBA MVP, 3x NBA Champion, and undoubtedly, the greatest shooter ever. Then there is his younger brother, Seth Curry, who plays for the Philadelphia 76ers. They have a younger sister, Sydel Curry.

Recently, the 3rd round of the all-star voting was released, where LeBron James had overtaken Stephen Curry in votes.

Lakers’ LeBron James leads all players in fan votes for the latest returns of the All-Star Game: pic.twitter.com/dwlcP9T0S1 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 20, 2022

This has given the Warriors‘ fans extra fuel to vote for their star, and get him the Captain spot for the All-Star Game. They are trying to get all the help they can, and one of them decided to recruit Steph’s sister, Sydel, to the cause. She graciously agreed, but then struggled to get the format right.

Sydel Curry hilariously struggles to vote for Stephen Curry on Twitter

There are multiple ways to vote for a player for the All-Star Game. A person can vote once a day on the NBA website, and once on the NBA app. They can also vote for the players on Twitter, by tweeting ‘#FirstNameLastName #NBAAllStar’.

When Sydel tried to vote for her brother, things didn’t go so smoothly. Her initial tweet had something else written for Steph’s first name, which she deleted.

Lol I don’t even call him Steph 🥴 I just thought that was what y’all only know him by 🤣 — Sydel Curry-Lee (@SydelCurryLee) January 21, 2022

The next time around, she ended up not capitalizing the ‘AllStar’ in #NBAAllStar, which may have resulted in the vote not counting. When a fan pointed it out, Sydel put this tweet out.

Listen they making this too damn difficult. Lol what’s the right thing ima copy and paste — Sydel Curry-Lee (@SydelCurryLee) January 21, 2022

In the end, she gave up and ended up re-tweeting a fan’s tweet.

Ok this is embarrassing at this point how bad I am at Twitter. This is the one to retweet! Im out lol https://t.co/jX7PH8tQfd — Sydel Curry-Lee (@SydelCurryLee) January 21, 2022

It isn’t easy to get used to the Twitter voting format, but it was nice to see Sydel put in the work to make her brother an All-Star Captain again. Hopefully, the Warriors’ fans can step up and use these last two days to make it happen.