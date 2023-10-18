5 Weeks After Showcasing Ben Simmons’ $39,000,000 Earnings, Shaquille O’Neal ‘Surprisingly’ Claims Nets Guard Will Win ‘Most Improved’ Honors

Recently, NBA2K shared a video on Instagram where they asked Shaquille O’Neal, Josh Giddey, and Victor Wembanyama to make their predictions for the 2023-2024 season. In particular, they wanted to know who they would pick for the multiple awards available this season. A variety of different answers were shared as they made their picks for MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year, and Most Improved Player. And, it is in the last category that Shaq gave a somewhat surprising answer, choosing Ben Simmons. This comes just 5 weeks after the Big Diesel broke down how much Simmons earns per season. Admittedly envious of the hefty sums of money the modern NBA player makes, this is a nice change of pace from Shaq. After all, he has been rather critical of Simmons for quite a while now.

Advertisement

Shaquille O’Neal believes Ben Simmons will win Most Improved Player in 2023-2024

Ben Simmons has had a tough time over the last few years. His injuries, coupled with his mental health issues, have resulted in him looking like a shadow of his former self on the court. However, with the 2023-2024 season around the corner, Simmons is feeling himself. Speaking in the off-season, the three-time All-Star claimed to be more than ready for his return.

This may be the reason why Shaquille O’Neal has chosen Simmons as his pick for Most Improved Player. And, to be fair to him, it might be a good choice. After all, Simmons has looked solid this pre-season. Leading the attack for the Brooklyn Nets from the point guard spot, Simmons has been doing a bit of everything. Assuming he carries this form into the regular season, he certainly will be a good shout for the award.

Advertisement

“Most Improved Player is going to be Ben Simmons!”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cyg6aiYigY9/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Having been known for being freakishly athletic, Simmons has struggled with injuries in recent times. Over the years, his knee and back have led to his absence on the court on several occasions. So much so that he has had to rehab in order to deal with the numerous injuries. But now, after a disappointing season that saw him average seven points, six rebounds, and six assists, he is back and feeling better than ever.

At the end of the day, it would be great to see Simmons take home the MIP award. After all he has been through, it would be a huge victory for him. And, who knows? It might put him back on the path to becoming an All-Star caliber player once more.

Simmons is not one of the favorites to win MIP heading into the 2023-2024 season

Shaquille O’Neal may pick Ben Simmons to win MIP, but not everyone agrees. In fact, Fan Nation recently released their odds on MIP for 2024, and Simmons didn’t even feature. The likes of Tyrese Maxey, Cade Cunningham, and even Simmons’ Brooklyn Nets teammate Mikal Bridges were all mentioned.

Advertisement

The three aforementioned names are certainly the favorites, especially given their talent levels. Of the three, Bridges would be the best shout, especially considering he is expected to be the No.1 option on the Nets.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheDunkCentral/status/1713971917231714646?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

That being said, anything can happen in the sport of basketball. Fans will only know who truly is the most improved player once the season comes to an end. So, Simmons could still snatch the award away from the favorites with a stellar comeback season.