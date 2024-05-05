Lavonte David Relives the Moment Tampa Tom Brady Became a Reality: “I Didn’t Believe It”

While Tom Brady’s 20-year-long journey with the Patriots was full of glory, accolades, and utter domination, his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers can be described in only these words: “He came, He saw, He conquered.” However, before it took place, the former NFL star hadn’t even decided on his final destination. Everyone coveted the seven-time Super Bowl champ. But his former teammate, Lavonte David, had a feeling that Brady was coming to Tampa.

During his recent appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, Lavonte David shared an intriguing anecdote about the moment when it dawned on him that TB12 was truly heading to Tampa. It all started with a conversation he had with then-head coach Bruce Arians.

Arians hinted at plans to bring in a quarterback to elevate the team’s performance. Despite not mentioning Tom Brady by name, Arians dropped enough hints by referencing the GOAT and the famous number 12. At that point, David, although aware of the rumors swirling around, couldn’t quite wrap his head around the idea.

As the offseason progressed, whispers turned into persistent rumors. Then, one day, while hanging on his couch, David’s doubt was challenged after ESPN broke the news of Brady’s agreement with the Bucs. Still skeptical, David needed more than just breaking news to convince him.

“I remember the breaking news was on ESPN. I was really laying on the couch, literally watching ‘Get Up,’ and stuff. Then I see the breaking news, and I literally got up and I’m like, ‘What!’ I didn’t believe it. I thought it was a lie,” David recalled.

It wasn’t until he received a call from Jason Licht, the general manager, confirming what he had seen on TV and disclosing Brady’s desire to have a chat with him before officially joining the team. That was the moment that he finally realized that this was happening.

Moreover, Lavonte never expected to get a call from the GOAT after the news broke out, and when he did, it was the conversation he didn’t expect to have with someone of Brady’s stature.

Lavonte David Was Very Surprised When Tom Brady Reached Out

David revealed that it was quite unexpected when Brady willingly reached out to him. On the call, Brady stated that he was looking forward to playing on the same team as Lavonte, and he wanted his new teammates to welcome him wholeheartedly. The former Patriots QB also referred to Tampa’s locker room as the locker room of players before him and asserted that he just has a desire to acclimate well and win games.

Moreover, the star QB wanted David and his teammates to treat him like any newcomer. Surely, that must have been the moment when Lavonte changed the perspective of Brady and felt the wind changing the course.

“I am glad to be finally to be on the team with you. If I get the chance to play with you, I want you guys to welcome me in the locker room with open arms,” David recalled what Tom Brady had said in the call. “This is your guy’s locker room and I am coming in and I just want to fit right in and just try to win football games with you guys. Don’t treat me no different, I know you guys are competitors so I’m compete with you guys as well so let’s just have fun and let’s win football games.”

Their first season together culminated in a Super Bowl for the Buccaneers, their second and first since 2002. Before his arrival, the team hadn’t made the playoffs since 2007, and Jeff Garcia was the last QB to lead them there.

That was the mentality that TB12 brought with him to New England and Tampa, something he still carries. Being the 199th pick, he had a lot to prove, and he did exactly that for over 20 years. When Belichick and Kraft refused to believe in him and his craft, he went to different franchises to prove himself again and silence all those doubters.

This elite mentality is what made him the GOAT when everyone thought otherwise. He wasn’t the fastest, tallest, or had the biggest arm. What he had was grit, that competitive spirit, and a push to be better than everyone else. Winners are not born, they are made.