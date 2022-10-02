“5000 calorie diet!”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Demolishes Snacks Like Dwight Howard

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a big guy and when big guys eat, you take note. Except for this time, he was busy demolishing snacks courtside.

The Greek Freak is a big guy, standing at 6’11” and weighing 243 lbs, he runs through defenses like a bulldozer. There is no stopping this man when he is at full speed and good luck if you’re thinking of drawing a charge.

Throughout his career, he has been incredible on the offensive end and a big factor is his increase in size. Giannis has gained a lot of weight since his rookie days. From a scrawny 19-year-old to a Juggernaut in his 10th year. Giannis is a mean machine.

So, what has he been eating and how has he gained so much size? Well, today fans got a glimpse of it as the “Greek Freak” demolished snacks courtside. And it was all hilariously caught on camera.

Also read: “Dwight Howard used to consume 5000 calories and 12 candy bars a day!”: When the Lakers big man got a junk food addiction that derailed his career

I was hungry tonight 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/rpCbePAM5j — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) October 2, 2022

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo on a 5000-calorie diet? Is he Following the footsteps of Dwight Howard?

We have heard about how athletes’ diets can notoriously go out of control. Once you enjoy snacks, it can become a slippery slope. Just ask Dwight Howard. He used to consume over 5000 calories a day, of just pure junk food.

Update: Giannis found more snacks. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/LrrTtTJYL3 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) October 2, 2022

While Giannis might have just been enjoying his snacks, he should heed caution to the wind. Sure, it is fun every now and then, but let’s not forget, these guys have to function on a very high level.

While Antetokounmpo looks like he is in off-season form, the Bucks surely need his help! They lost their first pre-season game 107-102. It’ll be a good time to ditch the popcorn and grab the dumbbell!

Also read: “I want to be like Tim Duncan! Where the hell is Tim?”: Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to ‘disappear’ post-retirement