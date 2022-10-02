“I want to be like Tim Duncan! Where the hell is Tim?”: Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to ‘disappear’ post retirement

Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn’t just want to be the best to ever do it, he wants to live somewhere where he is unknown after that.

By this time last year, at just 26 years of age, Giannis Antetokounmpo had become one of the greatest players of all time in NBA history after winning almost everything that a Hall of Fame should and must.

The Greek international’s trophy cabinet finally had the Larry O’Brien after they defeated the Phoenix Suns behind Antetokounmpo’s egregious Finals MVP performance in the 2021 NBA Finals.

Even after horrifically hyperextending his knee in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals and missing Game 5 and 6, the 2x MVP made an unreal comeback in the Finals and won it all for the Bucks.

The 6’11 power forward would surely give Tim Duncan the competition for best 4s in the game as he is literally chasing The Big Fundamental, not just for becoming the two-way GOAT he was, but in life, generally.

Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to be like Tim Duncan

Just after the reigning 2x MVP confessed his desire to become more like the Spurs GOAT, Giannis has also followed suit, but in a little different manner.

The 2x DPOY is already thinking of his retirement and how he wants to live post his big decision. He wants no attention whatsoever when it’s all said and done.

Explaining his wish in the best way possible, the hilarious 6x All-Star wondered where is Timmy, actually.

“When I retire from this game I want to disappear. I want to go somewhere where they’re not going to know me… I want to be like Tim Duncan. Where the hell is Tim Duncan?!” 😅 Giannis Antetokounmpo on his plans post-basketball careerpic.twitter.com/FFtQl2EOwz — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 1, 2022

If you are thinking that the Bucks superstar is just saying it and probably will not actually do it because he is much more jolly in nature than the Spurs legend and would need attention to make his dad jokes all his life, you might be wrong, like former Celtics player Evan Turner.

As Duncan himself was a prankster and a funny man behind the close doors, and if he could do it, so could Giannis.