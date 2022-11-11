5x Champion Kobe Bryant’s Heartwarming Last Interview Before Tragic Death Showed the ‘Real Side’ of Black Mamba

Kobe Bryant died Sunday, Feb. 26, when he and eight others — including his daughter Gianna — were killed in a helicopter crash in California. Xxx Hah 4114 Jpg S Sports Usa Ca

Kobe Bryant was one of the most polarizing superstars of the last decade. His skill, mentality, and legacy inspired several modern stars.

However, the Black Mamba didn’t always have the Mamba Mentality switched on. He was a human being too and dealt with problems much like a normal human does.

That was what Matt Barnes hoped to show the world about Kobe. He did just that when he did The Mamba’s last-ever interview before his passing.

Matt Barnes wanted to show the world the real Kobe Bryant when he did his last interview

It is quite normal for fans to build up the image of an NBA player in their heads. With some even likening them to gods. That was what many did with Kobe Bryant.

However, that was far from the truth. The Mamba was human just like everyone else. That was what Matt Barnes wished to show when he did Bryant’s last interview.

Barnes’ aim with his podcast ‘All the Smoke’ was to lay bare the true nature of NBA superstars. With Bryant, he wanted to show the clear distinction between the Black Mamba and Kobe.

The former NBA Champion was successful in his attempt. Showing the world the real Kobe Bryant right before his tragic passing.

Kobe and Matt star in one of the most viral videos in NBA history

Matt Barnes and Kobe had a special relationship. At one point, the two were teammates, but perhaps their most memorable moment on the court together was when they were opponents. Perhaps one of the most viral clips in NBA history, shows just how fearless the Mamba was, as Barnes attempts to make him flinch with the basketball.

On this date 8 years ago, Kobe didn’t even flinch. pic.twitter.com/rq9Mz1aTlo — ESPN (@espn) March 7, 2018

Certainly a tense moment between the two, but one that is looked back upon as a fond memory.

