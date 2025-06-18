Kevin Durant’s Former Teammate Explains Why Texan City Would Be the Perfect Landing Spot for KD

Kevin Durant’s short chapter with the Phoenix Suns looks as if it will be coming to a close this offseason. The future Hall of Famer’s next destination has been the talk of the town throughout NBA circles in recent weeks. There appears to be a small handful of contenders for KD’s services that have broken away from the rest of the pack, but nothing is set in stone yet. With the Suns reportedly eyeing to move Durant before the upcoming NBA Draft, though, the franchise has just over a week to make a decision.

Advertisement

The San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets, and Miami Heat have been reported to be the top contenders for the 15-time All-Star. Meanwhile, the New York Knicks notably made it clear they had no interest in KD’s services. Miami may have interest in KD, as they typically do with top superstars, but they simply don’t have the assets to trade or a contending roster.

On the other hand, both the Spurs and Rockets boast exciting young cores built to win now, which could be enticing for Durant. The lack of state income tax in Texas would certainly be a positive, as well, considering the 36-year-old is owed a whopping $54 million in 2025-26.

KD’s former teammate, Matt Barnes, can understand why both situations could be optimal for Durant. “I like San Antonio, but I’m gonna keep it in Texas also and go with Houston,” the former forward told Keyon Dooling on All the Smoke. “I think Houston has the assets, young pieces, and I think Houston’s issue was that consistent guy.”

Barnes believes Durant can be that guy for the Rockets. “What KD average, 27 points per game this year? So even if it’s 25, 26 next year, that consistent 26 a game,” the 45-year-old added. “If I’m not mistaken, he only missed 18 to 20 games this year. So he was available … I think Houston would be a great landing destination for him.”

A team that dominated opponents defensively but suffered constant scoring droughts, the Rockets may just be the best fit for Durant. Houston possesses talented, All-Star caliber talents at the guard and center positions, but lack much offensive punch from the wings.

Even if the Rockets did have to dig into their treasure trove of assets, it wouldn’t hurt the team’s long-term outlook to pursue him. Both Barnes and Dooling agreed that Amen Thompson would be off the table in any trade negotiation, but Houston has several other intriguing youngsters who could sway the Suns in a potential package.

Houston still has former top picks who could be available, still young with untapped potential. Jabari Smith Jr. would likely be at the top of the Rockets’ list to trade, but Reed Sheppard, Tari Eason, and even Jalen Green could be dangled to get a deal done. Almost any package for Durant would transform the Rockets into instant contenders.

Houston has built an impressive young core over the past several seasons, but after flaming out in the postseason despite claiming the West’s second seed, the franchise has realized it’s time to consolidate their talent. If the Rockets have hopes of winning their first title since 1995 next season, they’ll be in heavy pursuit of Kevin Durant.