5x NBA Champion Kobe Bryant Once Got Emotional Discussing Lakers Humiliating Loss to Celtics in 2008 Finals

Feb 09, 2012; Boston, MA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Kobe Bryant (24) on the court against the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The 2008 NBA Finals was one of the worst moments in Kobe Bryant’s life. The Black Mamba had failed in his first attempt to change his legacy from that of being Shaq’s sidekick.

Kobe and the LA Lakers were unable to overcome the Boston Celtics. The trio of Ray Allen, Paul Pierce, and Kevin Garnett was too much to handle.

Following the defeat, Bryant went straight to his room to reflect. There, he would deal with his problems the only way he could, reflect and plan.

Also Read: Shaquille O’Neal’s Suspension Led To ‘Angry’ Kobe Bryant Dropping 56 In 3 Quarters While Honoring The Lakers Center With His Shoes

Kobe Bryant dealt with the 2008 NBA Finals loss by reflecting on his shortcomings

The Black Mamba was devastated following his loss to KG, Paul Pierce, Ray Allen, and co at the 2008 NBA Finals. So much so that he needed time to reflect in his hotel room.

There, Kobe would break down, wondering if he would ever win another championship. He even considered giving up, until his Mamba Mentality kicked in.

The following day, Bryant would begin to analyze the mistakes he and his team made, and come up with solutions on how they could improve. A simple but effective way of dealing with his problems.

Safe to say it worked out well for the Mamba. Especially considering he won two championships on the trot in 2009 and 2010.

The Mamba was relentless till the very end when he faced the Celtics again in 2010

Kobe Bryant was intent on getting revenge against the Celtics in 2010. It was his biggest victory of all time. A victory that cemented his legacy as one of the greats and separated him from being the guy who couldn’t win without Shaq. A truly amazing moment.

Next up on ESPN: Celtics-Lakers in Game 7 of the 2010 NBA Finals. Kobe’s 5th Ring 🏆 pic.twitter.com/QA0kFRSOni — ESPN (@espn) April 5, 2020

No one will ever forget the legend of Kobe Bryant. The Black Mamba inspired entire generations of future stars with his play style, dedication, and mentality.

Also Read: Kobe Bryant’s Comments On ‘Wanting To Be Jewish’ Resurface Amidst Kyrie Irving’s Antisemitism Debacle