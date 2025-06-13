Magic Johnson Reveals Why the ‘Junior Junior Skyhook’ Was the Greatest Moment of His NBA Career

Iconic players create iconic moments—and few are more memorable than Magic Johnson’s clutch shot against the Boton Celtics in Game 4 of the 1987 NBA Finals. The play, famously known as the “junior skyhook,” lifted Magic’s Lakers to a dramatic 107–106 victory.

But that shot did more than just seal a win. It gave Los Angeles a commanding 3–1 lead in the series—an advantage the Celtics couldn’t overcome. Johnson and the Lakers would go on to close out the Finals in six games, securing the franchise’s 10th championship.

It’s a moment Johnson understandably holds close to his heart—and one the Hall of Famer recently reflected on during an interview with ESPN.

“It’s the greatest moment because it’s on the road in the Boston Garden against my arch-rival Larry Bird,” said the 65-year-old when asked where the “junior skyhook” ranks in his career. “And that shot sealed the victory for us, but also it put us up 3-1. That helped us win the series.”

Johnson and Bird’s rivalry was as fierce as they come, so hitting that shot in Boston likely gave the basketball gods chills. “Anytime you beat the Celtics, and any time I could beat Larry Bird it was a special moment,” he added.

#OTD in the 1987 #NBAFinals, Magic’s junior skyhook gave the Lakers the Game 4 win & a 3-1 series lead vs. the Celtics. pic.twitter.com/xtywkNgG1a — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 9, 2019

The ESPN hosts then broke down the play, highlighting how Magic drove into the lane against Celtics big man Kevin McHale. “I said, ‘Uh oh, big man on me? Oh not that can’t happen.’ So I took him to the middle and scored,” stated Magic.

With the benefit of hindsight, it was a clever move by Magic—he could have easily pulled up for a jumper, but he chose otherwise for a reason. The five-time NBA champion revealed why during a 2022 interview with The Athletic.

“I could have shot the jumper,” Johnson said, “But I’m not a jump shooter. If I would have tried it, McHale might have blocked it. When you have a big man on you, it’s always a good idea to take the ball to him, and that’s what I did before I hooked it over him.”

Magic was always known for his passing—not his scoring. But in Game 4, with everything on the line, he took the shot himself—and nailed it. The skyhook wasn’t just clutch; it was a statement. It showed that Magic could take over in an entirely different way, offering the world a new perspective on his greatness.