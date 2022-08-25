6’0″ Allen Iverson already had 35 families on his payroll when he finally made it to the NBA

Allen Iverson grew up in the tough streets of Hampton, Virginia. He never forgot his roots, with 35 families on his payroll while in the NBA!

The 1996 NBA draft featured some of the greatest players in NBA history. Three players, in particular, highlighted that class, two of them were Kobe Bryant and Steve Nash.

However, the most highly rated player in the entire draft class was none other than Allen Iverson. The Answer, coming out of Georgetown University was picked first overall.

He spent 15 seasons in the NBA, averaging close to 27 points, three rebounds, and six assists per game. He won numerous awards, including an MVP, Rookie of the Year award, and four scoring championships!

Allen Iverson’s MVP season was awe-inspiring pic.twitter.com/KDIlQ3PZVM — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) June 7, 2022

Over the course of his career, AI earned a total of $154 million. One of the many things he did with his money was invest in his roots, supporting a number of families.

Allen Iverson reportedly supported close to 35 families with his NBA paycheck

AI had a tough upbringing and did not have much money growing up. As such, when he finally made it to the NBA, Iverson was in awe of how much he was making.

However, he did not let it get to his head. In fact, one of the first things he did was give back to his community of Hampton, Virginia, where he grew up.

According to Larry Platt, an Allen Iverson biographer, The Answer had about 35 families on his payroll. He did not forget a single one of his friends whom he made pacts with.

“Growing up, he made a pact with his friends, some of whom had long criminal records: They were going to be rappers, and he was a baller. And whoever made it, the rest were along for the ride. At one point, there were about thirty-five families on the payroll, both relatives and friends,” Platt said.

It’s always great to see NBA superstars give back to the community. Good for AI keeping his word and helping out the families of Hampton, Virginia.

