6’6″ Michael Jordan embarrassed Allen Iverson just a year after The Answer’s famous crossover on him

Michael Jordan is widely considered the GOAT.

There haven’t been a lot of challengers to MJ’s throne. Many a superstar has come and gone, but LeBron James aside, a compelling case hasn’t been made.

With eras transgressing, there have been various “Passing the torch” moments. One such iconic moment took place in 1997. Allen Iverson, a Michael Jordan fanboy, had just crossed MJ up with a switcheroo that grabbed all the NBA headlines.

AI was a young gunner on his way to superstardom. The former Georgetown star was touted to be the next big thing in the league. Crossing up the big dog himself was quite some way to announce his arrival to the world.

However, we all know what Michael Jordan was made of. Jordan seemed to have taken the crossover “personally”. And it was a different outcome for young Iverson the following year when the stars faced off.

How did Iverson fare against Jordan in their subsequent matchup?

AI continued climbing the rungs to superstardom. However, the 6’6″ Bulls legend wasn’t quite done yet. Top dog honor was still reserved in Chicago.

In their 1998 matchup, Iverson cut the Bulls up with his offensive proficiency. Crossing MJ over however, wasn’t to happen again.

MJ had the clamps on AI. Iverson attempts to use his nimble feet to move directions and go for his killer crossover. But an extremely focussed Michael Jordan deflects the ball and goes on to affect a miss from the young guard.

The former DPOY was at winding his career down but wasn’t going to let the young tyke get the better of him for a second time. Michael Jordan was as competitive as they came and clearly did not take well to humiliation.

The difference in age and what was left in the tank did not matter. Michael Jordan took the opportunity to remind the world that he wasn’t quite done and that AI’s time hadn’t quite started. Jordan went on to seal his 6th NBA championship during the 1998 NBA season.

Black Jesus was different gravy. There was no Answer to him even as he was winding his career down.

