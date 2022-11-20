$60 Million Worth Charles Barkley’s ‘Beat Your Wife and Kids’ Statement Would Have Caused a Stir with Wife Maureen Blumhardt

Jul 28, 2022; Bedminster, NJ, USA; Former NBA player Charles Barkley during the LIV Invitational Pro-Am at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Inside the NBA has some of the most hilarious analysts in basketball. Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, Shaquille O’Neal, and Charles Barkley are all one of a kind.

However, there are times when they do not know their limits. Especially, Sir Charles, who has a penchant for saying some questionable things.

Like in 1990, back when he was a player with the Philadelphia 76ers. Chuck made some incredibly insensitive comments about domestic violence, all while his wife Maureen Blumhardt was in attendance.

$60 million worth Charles Barkley once made some abhorrent comments that would have left his wife shocked

Sir Charles Barkley has recently come into a bit of money. Having signed a $100 million contract with TNT recently, adding to his $60 million net worth. A lot of money could lead to a swollen head.

Unfortunately, that is something Chuck already has. The Hall of Famer has said some incredibly problematic things in his career.

For example, during his playing years, specifically in 1990 following a win over the Nets, when he made some comments along the lines of beating his wife and children.

Barkley: “This is a game that if you lose, you go home and beat your wife and kids,” he said. “Did you see my wife jumping up and down at the end of the game? That’s because she knew I wasn’t going to beat her.”

Horrendous comments to say the least. Although, this isn’t the first time Charles has said something derogatory.

Barkley was called out in 2019 for another comment regarding violence toward women

Speaking of derogatory comments, Barkley’s most recent problematic one came in 2019. The former MVP was called out by reporter Alexi McCammond, who accused Chuck of making a joke out of hitting women.

Just FYI Charles Barkley told me tonight “I don’t hit women but if I did I would hit you,” and then when I objected to that he told me I “couldn’t take a joke.” — Alexi McCammond (@alexi) November 20, 2019

Thankfully, Charles had the sense to apologize for his comments. Making it clear that they were inappropriate and unacceptable.

