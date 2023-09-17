“$60,000 in the Strip Club”: LeBron James’ $35,000,000 Worth Former Teammate Deeply Regretting His Spending Habits Resurfaces on Twitter

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) talks to forward J.R. Smith (5) against the Toronto Raptors in game two of the second round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Air Canada Centre. The Cavaliers beat the Raptors 128-110. Mandatory Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports

Playing alongside LeBron James at the LA Lakers and the Cleveland Cavaliers, JR Smith does have two NBA chips to brag about in his resume. The former Laker and Cavalier is currently in procession of a $35,000,000 net worth, amassed from his NBA contracts and other off-court engagements. However, in a 2022 appearance in the ‘I Am an Athlete’ podcast, Smith admitted of his regret for spending $60,000 in a nightclub during the early days of his NBA career. Smith’s confession has once again gained traction by resurfacing on X (formerly Twitter).

JR Smith was a valuable part of every team he has played in because of his sharpshooting skills. He is a former 6th man of the year and was known for living a vivid and colorful lifestyle off the court. However, since his retirement from the league, Smith seems to have changed much of his old habits and matured for the good.

JR Smith regrets his reckless spending habits from his early days in the NBA

Though JR Smith currently commends a sizeable net worth, the former Cavs and Lakers player believes that he could have been far more empathetic with his money earned. Early on in the NBA, the big cheques and the large sums of money earned do tend to deviate players from their goals and ambitions. There are several cases of players recklessly spending their money on luxuries and creating a colorful lifestyle. As Smith revealed in the ‘I Am an Athlete’ podcast, he regrets spending almost $60,000 on nightclubs, rather than contributing to the community.

“I could have fed my whole community 10 times over with the money I was [paying in fines] for being late on the bus. We’d rather go throw $60,000 in the strip club than go feed 2,500 people in the hood.” This isn’t even the most extreme case of extravagant spending by an NBA player. Dennis Rodman had popularized the notion of reckless spending, with his vivid lifestyle during his era. Such was the Worm’s expenditure on his luxuries, the former Bulls player is now rendered with a measly net worth of only $1,000,000 in 2023.

After his retirement, JR Smith realized the perils of excess luxuries and matured to repent his mistakes. In 2021, he enrolled in North Carolina AT&T State University and scored a perfect 4.0 GPA in his first semester. He was as proud of this achievement as he was of his NBA titles. All of these show Smith’s efforts to better himself and become more mature than his past self.

JR once dreaded Kevin Durant joining the Warriors in 2016

Kevin Durant, joining forces with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson was a dread for every NBA team at that time. JR Smith had well apprehended this threat and had much to say about this epic team-up.

“I think the whole league did. When that happened, everybody was pretty much playing for (a) second. Don’t get me wrong, in the heat of the battle, we’re thinking, we have a chance, and we can win, but at the same time, it’s like, “What the hell are we supposed to do?” You’ve got three Hall of Famers, legit. What are you going to do?”.

With KD joining the Warriors, a title seemed imminent for the Warriors. Well, they did win the two titles with KD in the roster, with the ‘Slim Reaper’ winning the Finals MVP titles in both the championship runs.