Former Nuggets Star Admits To Struggling Alongside Allen Iverson

Being a young player in the NBA, trying to make a name for yourself and becoming an important part of a team is a tough job. It gets even tougher when a superstar joins your team. That’s exactly what happened to J.R. Smith when the Denver Nuggets traded for Allen Iverson in 2006. At the time, Smith was trying to establish himself in the organization while working alongside Carmelo Anthony.

However, the Nuggets had to shuffle their roster after adding Iverson. Appearing on Carmelo Anthony’s 7PM in Brooklyn podcast, J.R. opened up about that phase of his career. He didn’t mince words; adjusting to Iverson’s presence wasn’t easy.

As per Smith, his duo with Melo was “rolling” and was one of the best in the league. They were putting up good numbers, winning games, and doing everything right. But once AI arrived, Smith had to leave the starting lineup to make space for him. With the trade, the Nuggets essentially doubled down on offense, pairing Melo with one of the most dynamic guards the league had ever seen.

But for a player like Smith, who was still developing and known for his explosive scoring bursts, it meant fewer touches and a role that required more off-ball movement and defensive effort. He said, “Now I gotta come off the bench and the team don’t look the same…I know what I bring to the team. I know I can do so many different things, so it’s not like I’m talking out of my a**.”

As two score-first guards sharing the floor, their skill sets often overlapped, making their time together on the floor almost counterproductive. Smith’s numbers went down, and he played fewer minutes while AI was with the Nuggets. But the former MVP ended up leaving Denver for Detroit in 2008, and it gave Smith another chance to secure his place in the franchise.

After averaging just over 12 points and 19 minutes per game in 2007-08, Smith played nearly 28 minutes per game, averaging 15.2 points per game in the following season. Despite being cut from the starting lineup because of AI, Smith never held any grudge against the NBA legend. He always acknowledged him as the better player and gave AI his flowers.

During an appearance on The Young Man and The Three, Smith talked about his favorite moment with Iverson. Smith recalled that Iverson addressed the team, emphasizing that if the ball wasn’t in his or Carmelo Anthony’s hands, it should be passed to them.

He said, “Unfortunately, he knows who can score and who can’t. He has a huge problem with people who can’t score having the ball at any point in time. Unless it’s like a dribble handoff or taking the ball out, he does not like it.” AI’s confidence and leadership style left a lasting impression on Smith.

Smith made a name for himself thanks to his sharp shooting and his ability to score in bursts. His best season came in 2012-13, when he was coming off the bench for the Knicks, led by Carmelo Anthony. He averaged 18.1 points and 5.3 rebounds, winning the 6th Man of the Year honors.