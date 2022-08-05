6’4 Smush Parker claimed him and $600 million worth Kobe Bryant could’ve been the greatest NBA backcourt

Smush Parker spent seven seasons in the NBA. While with the Lakers, he thought that he and Kobe Bryant would make the best backcourt!

Kobe Bryant spent 20 seasons in the NBA, from 1996 to 2016. While in the league, the Black Mamba spent all his time with the LA Lakers, where he had a number of teammates.

Perhaps the most notable among them were the likes of Shaquille O’Neal and Pau Gasol. Two integral pieces in the Lakers frontcourt, that helped Kobe win a total of five NBA Championships.

However, Bryant operated in the backcourt, seeing as he was one of the greatest shooting guards in NBA history. He may not have had a superstar at point partnered with him, he always had reliable help. From Derek Fisher in his early years to D’Angelo Russell towards the end.

Welcome to the 40 club, @KobeBryant! Blessed to call you a teammate all those years, and a friend! #HBD #TBT pic.twitter.com/KAY6c1uHVw — Derek Fisher (@derekfisher) August 23, 2018

One of Kobe’s other partners in the backcourt was Smush Parker. The 6’4″ point guard who once claimed that he and the Mamba could have been the greatest backcourt in Lakers history.

The Los Angeles Lakers are a historic franchise, with 17 NBA titles to their name. Over the years, they have had a number of superstars go through their ranks.

Some of these players were legends of the backcourt. The likes of Jerry West, Magic Johnson, and Kobe Bryant dominated opponents at the guard position.

However, in 2017, former Lakers point guard Smush Parker boldly claimed that if given time, he and Kobe would have formed a backcourt duo the likes of which LA has never seen!

“I wholeheartedly, no doubt in my mind, believe we could have been the best backcourt in Lakers history.”

Parker had a very average career, scoring nine points, grabbing two rebounds, and providing two assists per game. Exactly why it comes as a surprise to hear his words.

