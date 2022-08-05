“I still have text messages from Kobe Bryant”: Kyle Kuzma reveals guidance he received from Black Mamba and LeBron James

Former Lakers player Kyle Kuzma reveals the guidance he received from Kobe Bryant and LeBron James.

Coming off his debut season with the Washington Wizards, Kyle Kuzma continues to have a special place for the LA Lakers, a team that drafted him into the league in 2017. The 6″9′ forward played 4-seasons with the purple and gold, even winning a championship in 2020.

Kuzma’s final year with the Lakers was a disappointing affair leading to him getting traded in the 2021-22 off-season. Nonetheless, the 27-year-old stint in LA was nothing short of valuable, with the likes of Kobe Bryant and LeBron James guiding him.

When we speak of the Lakers Mt. Rushmore, one name that will always be a constant is that of the Black Mamba. Kuzma didn’t have first-hand experience from Kobe, given the latter had just retired. Nonetheless, Kobe was always there to give the rookie Kuzma insights.

During a recent appearance on The Draymond Green Show, Kuzma revealed how the Mamba and King James helped him during his nascent years in the league.

“Keep the main thing, the main thing”: Kyle Kuzma sheds light on his relationship with Kobe Bryant and LeBron James.

The Wizards forward may count himself as one of the fortunate ones, given generational talents such as Kobe and LeBron playing mentors to him. Drafted into one of the most iconic franchises in the NBA, Kuzma had a lifetime opportunity to learn from the best.

When asked about what relationship he shared with Kobe, Kuzma had the following response, also revealing LBJ’s contribution.

“The ultimate professional,” said Kuzma while speaking of the late Lakers legend. “Take care of your body, play every single game. Like having someone like that early on in my career, I mean changed everything for me.”

“I could say the same thing, about you know Bron coming in year two and seeing it from a player’s perspective. You know Kobe was here, but he was gone retired at this point, so it was just like, you know word of mouth, but Bron, I’m really seeing it too. Just having that relationship with Kobe, it was man, it was everything like I still have text messages like we just had never deleted them you know.”

“Attention to detail that he had in basketball, he had in life, business, and relationships, and like that’s what I want for my life.”

“Having that relationship with Kobe, man it was everything” —@kylekuzma opens up about what he learned from The Black Mamba 🐍 pic.twitter.com/MbBxkZhWIi — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) August 4, 2022

Though he may not be a laker anymore, Kuzma’s insights from Kobe and LeBron shall always benefit him.

