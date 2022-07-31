Basketball

6’6″ Charles Barkley riles his brother Michael Jordan during his first analysis for NBA on TNT  

6'6" Charles Barkley riles his brother Michael Jordan during his first analysis for NBA on TNT  
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now makes intriguing news reports and covers throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his tangential thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
FIA sending Instagram DMs to F1 fans asking them to follow president Mohammed Ben Sulayem
Next Article
"They are healthy for your mentality" - 22 years old Yuki Tsunoda's witty response about his favorite French cuisine
NBA Latest Post
6'6" Charles Barkley riles his brother Michael Jordan during his first analysis for NBA on TNT  
6’6″ Charles Barkley riles his brother Michael Jordan during his first analysis for NBA on TNT  

A 29-year-old Charles Barkley had all the charisma as he made his debut alongside Ernie…