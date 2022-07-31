$50 million worth Charles Barkley’s strategy for tipping waiters is completely different than Billionaire Michael Jordan’s

Charles Barkley was one of the best players of his generation.

The power forward was a gifted athlete who was incredibly skilled to go with it. The former Sixers and Rockets player became a star quickly and was even a part of the 1992 Dream Team.

During his playing career, Barkley earned around $40 million in salaries alone. Chuckster’s popularity and his eventual move to TNT‘s NBA coverage team earned him another big paycheck.

Barkley’s social commitment and involvement in the community is well known. Barkley donates a considerable amount of his wealth and is a charitable individual.

There’s an adage that asks everyone to judge each other on the basis of how they tip for services. If that is the only metric, then Charles Barkley should be seen as an extremely good human being. The Chuckster has a historic record of making generous payments to waiters and service providers as tips.

This, as opposed to the stingy tipping habits of his famous friend, Michael Jordan. MJ supposedly never paid tips. Not all influence was absorbed by Barkley from Jordan, clearly.

Is there a story or reason behind Barkley’s generous tipping?

Charles Barkley is a believer of “the more successful you are, the more you should tip” practice. To Chuck, the amount he tips isn’t a significant sum but for the person receiving it, it could be life-altering.

As a result, Chuck added a point to his ideology; to tip at least 20% of the total to whoever served him.

Barkley has reportedly even tipped a blackjack dealer up to $25,000. Depending on the quality of service, Chuck tends to go over his 20% consideration too.

Such stories cement Sir Charles’ popularity with the common man. Chuck has grown to be a relatable icon whose honest takes struck a chord with the people. His acts of solidarity with the community have only helped grow this reputation.

