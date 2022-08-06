6’6″ Kobe Bryant once tried to stop 6’9″ Tracy McGrady from working out, while getting to the weight room himself!

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant once tried to convince Tracy McGrady not to workout while getting into the weight room himself!

In the early 2000s, the NBA had two guys lighting the league on fire, thanks to their offensive prowess. Kobe Byrant and Tracy McGrady were drafted in 1996 and 1997, respectively, and were known for their own play styles. While Kobe was known to mimic Michael Jordan to a T, TMac was an elite scorer who could either score from a distance or take his 6’9 frame and drive to the ring.

While Kobe had a more successful career, TMac also made a name for himself and would go down as one of the game’s greats. Despite both being highly competitive, it was the Mamba who held the edge. We heard an incident regarding the same when the two sat down for an interview with Rachel Nichols for ‘The Jump.’

Kobe Bryant told Tracy McGrady to take it easy, while squeezing in a workout himself

The Black Mamba, as we know, was one of the biggest competitors the game of basketball has ever known. In the interview with Tracy McGrady and Rachel Nichols, TMac shared a story of how Kobe’s spirit.

“I told him, I said I’m about to go work out. And he was like, ‘what do you gotta go work out for? You know, offseason, you don’t gotta work out’. And I’m looking at him like, and I was like, ‘Uhm, okay’. So I go to my room, chill for a minute. I go to the weight room, who’s in there? This dude (Kobe).”

Just Kobe things, man, just Kobe things.

The two also discussed many other things, including their highly disputed one-on-one games on the same interview.

Even though the Mamba is no longer with us, these stories remind us of his nature and spirit. He’ll live through his memories and his Mamba Mentality forever!