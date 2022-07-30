6’6” Michael Jordan’s mysterious NBA ring aided in his father, James’s, murder case

How a championship ring of Michael Jordan helped in James Jordan’s, the Bulls GOAT’s father’s, murder case.

The 1992-1993 season was a pretty great one for Michael Jordan and his Chicago Bulls. Phil Jackson’s boys finished the season clinching yet another #1 seed in the East, and ended up winning the title to finish their first of two three-peats.

For MJ, he averaged a staggering 32.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 2.8 steals on 49.5% shooting from the field. In the playoffs, “His Airness” went on to drop 35.1/6.7/6 and elevated his game furthermore when it mattered the most – 41/8.5/6.3 in the Finals series against the Phoenix Suns.

While Jordan had a memorable year on the hardwood, off the court, Mike was dealing with his father, James Jordan’s tragic death.

For those who don’t know – on July 23rd, 1993, James was shot while he slept in his car on a highway in North Carolina.

Peculiarly, one of MJ’s championship rings helped in his father’s murder investigation.

A Michael Jordan championship ring was an important piece of evidence

The case, after a long and tedious investigation, got one of its first major breaks from the suspect himself. Daniel Andre Green made the police aware of a patch of dirt that was by his great-grandmother’s house.

After digging up, one of Air Jordan’s championship rings was found, which later was a huge part of the investigation.

Usually, players have a great memory attached to their championship rings. However, in Michael’s case, it goes without saying that this ring might only boil up the Chicago icon.

Years after the murder, Jordan went on to win the 1996 championship with the Bulls after nearly two-long years of hiatus from the NBA. Fittingly, Mike won his 4th title on Father’s Day and ended up dedicating that championship to his late father.

