Michael Jordan’s $4 million payday from ‘The Last Dance’ was used for a very noble cause

Michael Jordan decided to donate the $4 million proceeds he received from his Netflix documentary – “The Last Dance”.

In April 2020, Netflix released the documentary “The Last Dance”. The well-portrayed, 10-episode docuseries gave us insights into the Bulls’ players, coaches, and front office from the Michael Jordan era.

For many over the world, Michael’s inspiring story and winning mentality were jaw-dropping. While there was also a crowd who weren’t impressed by the 5-time MVP.

Now, apart from being one of the greatest to set foot on the NBA hardwood. However, apart from being an all-time legend, Mike is also known for being generous.

Throughout his life, Air Jordan has donated away millions of dollars to noble causes. Similarly, the money he received as proceeds from “The Last Dance”, was given all away to the NPO – “Friends of the Children”.

Michael Jordan donated proceeds from “The Last Dance” to “charitable causes”

According to several reports, Jordan donated the proceeds ($3 million – $4 million) from the docuseries to Friends of the Children, a national non-profit that provides vulnerable children, ages 4-6, with professional mentors.

Speaking about the same, MJ said:

“What stood out to me about Friends of the Children was that they employ and train their mentors and that they commit to every child for 12-and-a-half years. That dedication is important to me. My mentors believed in me and taught me the power of perseverance. I want youth in Friends of the Children to see that they have that same potential.”

Terri Sorensen, CEO of Friends of the Children, was extremely grateful to the Bulls legend.

“It’s not every day that you get a call that Michael Jordan—arguably most famous athlete in the world—had heard about your organization and wanted to support it. We got that call,” Friends of the Children CEO Terri Sorensen said. “We are thrilled beyond measure for this generous gift and recognition for our lasting impact.”

It always is and will continue to be a classy act seeing players give back to the community and its people.

