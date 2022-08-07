6’6 Michael Jordan playing 36 holes and a basketball game in 12 hours had Danny Ainge in complete disbelief 

Danny Ainge could not believe that 6x champ Michael Jordan had enough energy to play a ball game after 36 holes of golf.

Michael Jordan burst onto the scene as a guy who could take you out of your comfort zone on both ends of the court. Winning 10 scoring titles and a Defensive Player of the Year award the same season you won one of those scoring titles is as impressive as it gets. For this to have come to fruition, MJ had to be in astounding physical shape.

Running back on defense after you’ve just crossed over two defenders and put the opposing team’s center on a poster would be a Herculean task for anybody. Jordan did this however with excellent conditioning.

Many disregard the physical toll the game of golf has on an individual. If you’re trying to win and be competitive, you needed to be a vessel of strength and stamina. Of course, Michael Jordan oozed competitiveness and when he wasn’t betting on himself on NBA hardwood, he was doing so out on the green.

Boston Celtics guard, Danny Ainge, built a great relationship with MJ and was there witness some of his finer moment on the golf course.

Danny Ainge on seeing Michael Jordan play golf.

The first time Michael Jordan played golf with Danny Ainge was actually rather controversial. It happened between Games 1 and 2 of the first round in the 1986 Playoffs between the Chicago Bulls and the Boston Celtics. Jordan had just scored 49 and lost and so he wanted to blow off some steam. He resorted to inviting Ainge out to the green.

They would play golf many other times as well and one particular meeting between the two had the former Celtics guard in awe.

While in Portland to try to qualify for the Olympics in 1992, Michael Jordan hit up Danny for a couple rounds of golf. Ainge obliged and the two began playing. Given that this was Portland in the summer, the day was quite hot. Despite this, they played 36 holes and at night, Jordan played an actual basketball game.

“I played 36 holes that day with Michael and it was a hot, sunny day. I dropped him off at the hotel and then I went home, showered, got dressed and went to the game. I couldn’t believe how much energy he had after 36 holes in the hot sun. He was full-court pressuring.”

