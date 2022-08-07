6x NBA Champ Michael Jordan’s 3-peat Involved Demolishing 3 Different 60-win Teams  

Michael Jordan’s six championships have a unique story. Perhaps the most important aspect is that his 3-peat came by beating 60-win teams!

Michael Jordan was a known winner, in every facet of life he strived to be competitive. There was nothing he did that didn’t show him at his competitive best.

From the NBA to putting money on the line for a silly game with his security guards; Jordan was a menace when it came to competitiveness. So when we talk about his greatness, we have to mention the fact that he used to beat the best.

As they say, you can’t be the best without beating the best and MJ certainly did that. He didn’t care how good you were in the regular season and if you ever had the misfortune of meeting him in the NBA finals, you were never winning it.

Jordan is an unprecedented 6-0 in the Finals, a record people talk about proudly in their GOAT debates but one that often gets overlooked when comparing him to others.

You don’t just taste glory, you do everything you can to make sure you don’t falter on the final step. MJ certainly did that. But he also has numerous records to his name, even team records, and today, we shine the spotlight on one that will seal his legacy.

Michael Jordan’s team beat not one, not two, but THREE 60-win teams to achieve his 3-peat!

LeBron James might have 6 final losses, but Michael Jordan has 6 wins, out of which 3 came against 60-win teams, in a 3-peat.

Beating one 60-win team is a big feat in itself, statistically, if a team wins 60 games, they are likely to win their conference too. Jordan beat three such teams, in a row!

Yes, as unbelievable as it sounds, Michael Jordan’s own team, which had won 60-plus games was far superior in mettle to his opponents. If that doesn’t solidify his status as the greatest of all time, we don’t know what will.

