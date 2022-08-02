6’8″ Julius Randle recalls Kobe Bryant during his last game, shares a hilarious warning the Black Mamba gave him

Julius Randle went on JJ Redick’s podcast and talked about Kobe Bryant and his final NBA game, shares stories of his 60-point performance

In 2016, the NBA saw the Black Mamba suit up for the final time. The Los Angeles Lakers played the final game of their 2015-16 season on 13 April 2016, and that was Kobe Bryant’s last NBA game.

Known for being one of the game’s fiercest competitors, we all knew his final game meant he would put on a show and make sure he ended his 20-year career on a dub. Kobe did just that.

Taking on the Utah Jazz, Kobe dropped 60 points on them, and made sure they won the game 101-96. Kobe finished the game with 60 points on 22-50 shooting, four rebounds, four assists, a steal, and a block.

It was a performance of a lifetime by one of the greatest scorers the game has ever seen. On The Old Man and the Three, Julius Randle was asked about the same.

Julius Randle shares how Kobe Bryant asked him for the ball

During his final game, Kobe Bryant put up 50 shots. That is the 17th most FG attempted ever in an NBA game. Talking about the same, JJ Redick asked Randle if it was planned or how did it happen.

Randle responded and shared that it wasn’t discussed, but everyone on the team knew to let Kobe take as many shots as he desired. Randle recalled one time during the game when he thought he’d put up a shot, and Kobe said this to him,

“It was actually a funny part of that game because he had took the ball out and he had inbounded to me, and I was like: ‘Yo, I’m about to come out. I’m shootin’ this time’ or whatever. And he was like: ‘Yo, MF. If you want everybody in this arena to boo you, go ahead. But you better throw me the damn ball,'”

After the game, Kobe talked to the team, and told them,

‘Yo, y’all lucky I’m retiring because if I was in my prime, bro, this is how it would be every night. You would throw me the ball like this every single night.’

I guess that’s Kobe Bryant for you.