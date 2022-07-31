“You always gotta be a kid”: Giannis Antetokounmpo shares his workout experience with the late Kobe Bryant

Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo shares details of a workout he once had with the late Kobe Bryant.

There is no denying that Kobe Bryant has served as a mentor/idol to a host of the current NBA talent. Regarded as the closest thing to Michael Jordan, the Black Mamba was the GOAT for many. The Lakers superstar’s excessive competitive zeal to succeed and work ethic remains unmatched.

An institution for basketball, Kobe emphasized the fundamentals of the game. Whether it be the timeless stories of him being the first to enter the gym or practicing thousands of shots in the off-season, the Mamba believed nobody could outwork him.

The greatness of Kobe made him an inspiration for athletes in all walks of sports and not just basketball. The five-time champion’s Mamba Mentality philosophy is a guide for every ambitious individual, whether be sports or not.

The Lakers legend’s influence has been knowingly or unknowingly passed onto most of the current superstars in the league, with one of them Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“You gotta work on your craft again and again…”: Giannis Antetokounmpo shares details of a workout with Kobe Bryant.

In what many believe, Giannis might be the next face of the NBA, given his accomplishments and global popularity. The Greek Freak is the brand ambassador of the hustle culture, leaving everything on the hardwood. The Bucks forward ticks all the boxes of being the ideal superstar.

At a mere 27-year-old, Giannis is already a champion, Finals MVP, two-time league MVP, and DPOY, among his many other feats. Nonetheless, the six-time All-Star is just getting started and is in no mood to slow down, showing glimpses of the Mamba Mentality.

The 2021 Finals win against the Suns would reveal an unknown side to the relationship Giannis shared with Kobe. The Bucks superstar fulfilled the promise he had made to the Lakers legend.

While it may not be very public, the Mamba did impart the Greek Freak with life lessons, which he revealed in an old clip.

“You always gotta be a kid,” Giannis quoted Kobe. “I said be a kid? what do you mean by be a kid? You gotta mature, you gotta be a man, said the Bucks forward.

Giannis would get his clarification, narrating the same.

“He (Kobe) said no, What I mean by being a kid is kid use their fantasy. You can see a kid being creative and playing with two rocks, and he said, ‘As a kid, you always wanna learn, you ask questions, Why do I do this? Why I’m sitting in the passenger seat? Why I’m going to school today? like you always ask questions,’ so he told me always be a kid.”

Well, had Kobe been with us today he would have certainly been proud of the Greek Freak, given his hard work and dedication to be the best version of himself.

