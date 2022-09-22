6’9″ LeBron James Has Scored More Points In The Playoffs Than The Duo Of Shaquille O’Neal And Kobe Bryant

Shaq and Kobe are one of the greatest duos of all time. However, the two have scored fewer points than LeBron James in the post-season!

LeBron James is easily among the Top Five greatest players in the history of the NBA. The 6’9″ forward has dominated the league over the past two decades.

Drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003 with the first overall pick, James was an absolute ‘bucket’ from the get-go. So much so that he became the proverbial King of the NBA.

Now entering his 20th season in the league, LeBron has four rings to his name, alongside four Finals MVPs, four regular season MVPs, 18 NBA All-Star appearances, and 18 All-NBA team selections!

Entering his 20th season, The King has achieved some amazing feats. Including scoring more points in the post-season than one of the NBA’s greatest duos.

LeBron James has more points in the Playoffs than Shaq and Kobe

There can be no denying that in the 75 years of the NBA’s existence, the league has been witness to some epic duos. From the likes of Pippen and Jordan to Stockton and Malone.

However, perhaps the most dominant duo in NBA history was none other than Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant. The two superstars played on the Lakers from 1996 to 2004, winning three championships together.

That being said, the duo still lag behind a single superstar when it comes to points in the post-season. Despite being to the Playoffs eight times as a duo, Kobe and Shaq have scored only 6542 points combined in comparison to LeBron James’ 7631 points!

It truly is fascinating to see just how dominant a player LeBron has been throughout his career. Even more dominant than a duo like Shaq and Kobe!

