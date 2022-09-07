6ft 2′ Kyrie Irving hilariously recalls fans believing his battles with Kobe Bryant were personal 

Nets guard Kyrie Irving addresses competing against his late mentor Kobe Bryant, admitting the two would often engage in trash-talking during their matchups.

As the basketball world continues to reel from the loss of Kobe Bryant, his stories and teachings continue to inspire millions. While Michael Jordan may be the GOAT for many, the Black Mamba is considered an idol by many players of the current crop, with some having been mentored by him too.

One such player is Nets guard Kyrie Irving, whose game does bear a resemblance to that of the late Lakers legend. It won’t be wrong to call Uncle Drew one of the most skilled guards in the league today. The former Cavs champion possesses unreal ball-handling skills, coupled with his ability to finish at the rim.

Irving owes a lot of this success to Kobe, who played the role of a mentor in his career. In the past, the former Cavaliers guard has never hesitated to call the Mamba his GOAT. Drafted in 2011, Kai met his idol in a total of 6-games, having a 4-2 record against the Hall of Famer.

During a recent appearance on The Shop, Hollywood star Idris Elba asked Irving which opposing player fueled a competitive drive in him, to which he replied Kobe.

“Kobe for sure was number one on my list”: Kyrie Irving recalls going up against his mentor.

Though Kobe and Kyrie shared a teacher-student relationship, there was no place for mercy on the court. The two superstar guards account for some of the greatest 1v1 duels, with a rookie Irving never hesitating to challenge the Mamba, even engaging in some trash-talk.

Appearing on The Shop, Irving would give a more detailed insight into his encounters with Kobe on the court.

“Kobe for sure was no.1 on my list. Just because I had a student-teacher relationship with him, so I only had access to his highlights for 10-12 years. So when I got to the league to challenge him, it was like, no this is my moment. I’m going at arguably the greatest of all-time in my book, so I had to give him some sh*t.”

Irving would further hilariously reveal how fans thought there was something personal between him and the Mamba. The seven-time All-Star added how he looked forward to going up against the Lakers legend. Now that Kai is an established superstar, he spoke about how current generation players looked at him, recalling his matchups with mentor Kobe.

