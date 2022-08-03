“If Kyrie Irving was 6ft 6”: Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy compares Nets guard to Kobe Bryant

Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy pays Kyrie Irving the ultimate compliment, comparing him to the late Kobe Bryant.

Anyone who has followed Kyrie Irving’s career knows the high regard he had for his mentor/idol Kobe Bryant. On various occasions, Uncle Drew has shown glimpses of the Black Mamba in his game. Kyrie exhibits a similar mid-range game to that of Kobe. The Nets superstar would always tend to the Mamba for advice, who was more than happy to oblige.

Though Kyrie has exercised his $37M player option, he’s looking to be traded, with the LA Lakers being his top priority, looking to reunite with former Cavs teammate LeBron James.

Kyrie donning the purple and gold would be the ultimate homage to the Black Mamba. Kobe was synonymous with the Lakers, having played his entire 20-seasons at the then-called Staples Center. The eighteen-time All-Star brought five championships to the Lakers Nation.

As Rob Pelinka and co toil to get Kai on board, assistant coach Phil Handy gave his flowers to the Nets guard, comparing him to Kobe.

Phil Handy believes Kyrie Irving could be the mirror image of Kobe Bryant.

Having been part of the coaching team for Kyrie in Cleveland and Kobe in LA, Handy is witness to both the superstar’s way of playing the game. Thus Handy believes when he says that Kyrie would have been the spitting image of the Mamba had he been 4-inches taller.

"If Kyrie was 6'6, you would see Kobe mirrored back at you." – Lakers assistant Phil Handy

When it comes to skill, Kyrie is a magician. The seven-time All-Star is box-office, putting on a show with his razzle and dazzle on the hardwood. Nonetheless, doubts continue to lurk over his priorities, given his history of missing games and a string of controversies.

The former Cavs superstar could borrow a page from his mentor’s book of Mamba Mentality. Kobe was the epitome of work ethic, resilience, and competitive drive, something if Kyrie imbibed would make him an all-time great.

