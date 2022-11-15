6ft 8″ Scottie Pippen’s College 3-Point Percentage Put Even Stephen Curry to Shame

Scottie Pippen is easily one of the greatest to step onto the court. The man is an absolute legend winning six championships with the Chicago Bulls and being enshrined in the Hall of Fame.

Pippen’s style of play was different from that of the usual forward. He was an excellent defender, who excelled at both passing and scoring, the quintessential point forward.

However, on a surprising note, the 6ft 8″ forward was also a superb three-point shooter, specifically in college. He was so good, that he even had a better 3P% than Steph Curry!

Scottie Pippen averaged 58% from the three-point arc in college compared to Steph Curry’s 38.7%

There is no denying that Stephen Wardell Curry is the greatest three-point shooter of all time. However, it turns out the same cannot be said for Steph Curry the college superstar from Davidson.

Don’t get it twisted, Steph was an amazing shooter in college as well. He averaged 38.7% from three during his time there. However, he comes nowhere close to Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen. It was revealed in Roland Lazenby‘s book Michael Jordan: The Life, that Pippen who hailed from the University of Central Arkansas averaged a whopping 58% from the three-point line.

“Pippen averaged 23.6 points, 10 rebounds, and 4.3 assists while shooting 59 percent from the floor and 58 percent from three-point range.”

On this day in 2008, Steph Curry and Davidson beat (2) Georgetown. Steph dropped 30. pic.twitter.com/dLcIJ9LAtV — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) March 23, 2020

Granted it’s very likely that Scottie threw up fewer threes back in his college days, but still a great feat. This is a pill hard to swallow for Curry fans.

Pippen just got his very own NFT

Scottie Pippen has numerous accolades under his belt. From NBA Championships to individual awards. Well now, he can add another thing to his resume, his own NFT.

Got my first custom NFT made for me thanks to @smolverse 🙏🏾 I need some more good NFT projects to check out pic.twitter.com/KIf3xBoHFJ — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) November 10, 2022

He was enshrined in the Hall of Fame in 2010, but now he has been further immortalized via NFT.

