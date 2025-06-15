“Steph Curry Wasn’t Even Trying”: Isaiah Hartenstein ‘Hates’ Chet Holmgren’s Viral Crossover On Warriors Legend At His Own Camp

Not many in the NBA can say they’ve embarrassed Steph Curry, let alone a lanky teenager still in high school. But Chet Holmgren did just that, long before he was selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2022 NBA Draft.

In August 2019, Holmgren participated in Curry’s own SC30 Select Camp. During a scrimmage, he pulled off a slick crossover on the greatest shooter of all time. Curry appeared caught off guard as the future No. 2 pick drove to the basket and threw down a dunk, drawing loud cheers from those in attendance.

It was proof that Holmgren, although far below Steph’s level at the time, was a special talent. A 7-footer who put himself on the map and became one of the most sought-after basketball stars in the country. Looking back on it, however, his current teammate, Isaiah Hartenstein, does not believe it was hype-worthy.

In an Instagram video uploaded earlier this week by The Score, Hartenstein was asked what he felt the first time he saw the clip of Chet crossing Steph over. His reply surprised his fellow OKC teammates.

Cason Wallace, for starters, felt that a “seven-footer doing that is crazy”. A thought many of us have had. But Hartenstein feels that Steph wasn’t even trying to stop the then 17-year-old Chet.

“I thought that Steph wasn’t even trying,” Hartenstein said. He simply suggested that the Golden State Warriors legend was not going hard at the prospect he had invited to his camp. Of course, that is a true possibility.

But Hartenstein’s teammates were not so much of a buzzkill. They marveled at what they had seen. Ajay Mitchell, for instance, thought that the clip was fake. “How was it possible to have a seven-footer move like that and cross Steph Curry up? Once I got here and saw him play, I was like, okay, that was real,” he added.

It’s no surprise that Holmgren’s teammates keep fixating on the fact that he’s a seven-footer — because big men just don’t move like that. Sure, there are rare exceptions. But a Kevin Durant–esque talent only comes around once in a generation. And on top of that, Holmgren is a legit shooter, hitting 49% from the field and 37% from beyond the arc.

Arguably, he was one of the biggest reasons why the Oklahoma City Thunder finished with the league’s best regular-season record at 68–14 and made their way to the NBA Finals.

So, yes — it’s safe to say Holmgren is a star today. And it’s been a while since he famously crossed over Curry back in high school. But that moment still means a lot to him. Even when he faced Steph in the NBA for the first time last season, Holmgren recalled it fondly, calling the experience a “great first full-circle moment.”

“I guess you could call it that — going to his camp however many years ago, and now being in the league with him, playing and competing. That’s what it’s all about…” he said.

Curry, too, remembered the crossover and spoke about it after their jersey swap. He called Holmgren “ridiculously talented” and said it was “fun” to finally see him competing with the best in the world, where he rightfully belongs.