Basketball

6x NBA Champ Michael Jordan explains why ‘love for the game’ was the reason for not coaching his kids

6x NBA Champ Michael Jordan explains why ‘love for the game’ was the reason for not coaching his kids
Akash Murty

A sports enthusiast, crazy about basketball and football. Like putting forward my opinion on the things I know about, but restrain myself from doing that in my articles because my job is to report. Cover everything Lakers and NBA-related, both old and new.

Previous Article
"It makes zero sense that there is no first-class cricket going on": Alastair Cook slams England for their preparation in tests against South Africa
Next Article
6 podium winner Lando Norris does not know what Torque means in F1
NBA Latest Post
6x NBA Champ Michael Jordan explains why ‘love for the game’ was the reason for not coaching his kids
6x NBA Champ Michael Jordan explains why ‘love for the game’ was the reason for not coaching his kids

There is a reason why Michael Jordan wanted ownership of a franchise rather than becoming…