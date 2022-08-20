6x NBA Champ Michael Jordan explains why ‘love for the game’ was the reason for not coaching his kids

There is a reason why Michael Jordan wanted ownership of a franchise rather than becoming a Head Coach like most other legends of the game.m

Michael Jordan is everything a human being could wish to be. The 6x NBA champ is the least arguable GOAT of a top sport and probably even the greatest athlete of all time.

But the self-proclaimed “Black Jesus” was such a competitive freak that he couldn’t care less about anything else apart from winning. And by anything we mean his teammates, media, the world, MJ saw past everyone in his desire to win the game and in life.

He is quite infamous for having a toxic relationship with even his teammates off the court because of his harsh attitude towards them in the training.

There were some people who still got to see the real Mike though, not the one he portrayed himself to be. His family, which includes his 3 children.

Michael Jordan could be everything but a good coach

Jordan must have realized that he could never be a coach when it occurred to him that he wouldn’t want to teach basketball to his kids because of his obsession with the game.

This clip from back in the day, i.e., his Chicago glory days, is a testament to his understanding that he can’t be a good coach despite being the best basketball player who had revolutionized the game like none other.

That’s one reason why when he came out of his second retirement in 2001 he had made his mind to have ownership of a franchise than be a coach, unlike most other successful basketball players of the past.

None of his kids Jeffrey, Marcus, and Jasmine anyways didn’t have anything do with basketball after college and are helping his father expand his multi-billion Jordan Brand in separate roles.

