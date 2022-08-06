6’6″ Michael Jordan took things especially personally after a ridiculous accusation was levied against him

Michael Jordan was a player dedicated to the art of basketball. This is why he did not take kindly to being told he was faking an injury!

There are a number of NBA superstars that have had and are having Hall of Fame-worthy careers. However, perhaps one that is most remembered is none other than that of Michael Jordan.

The Chicago Bulls legend won everything the league had to offer. This includes six NBA championships, six Finals MVPs, five regular season MVPs, a DPOY award, and the Rookie of the Year.

He truly is deserving of his place in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. This can all be tied down to his obsession with winning, as well as his competitive spirit!

His competitiveness has bred a number of great qualities in MJ, including a sense of sportsmanship. This is why he took offense to being told he had faked an injury by Rick Pitino.

Michael Jordan dropped 47 points on the New York Knicks after their head coach Rick Pitino accused him of faking an injury

In 1989, Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls would face the Knicks in a tough Conference Semi-Finals match-up. The series lasted a total of six games, with the Bulls coming out on top.

However, what is most notable about this series, is the fact that it had yet another moment, where ‘His Airness’ took things ‘personally’!

Following Game 3, New York head coach Rick Pitino accused Michael of faking an injury, despite the fact that he had scored 40 points. This did not sit well with MJ, who proceeded to torch the Knicks with 47 points in Game 4.

Another example of someone forgetting just who they were insulting. Safe to say that Pitino never had another critique of MJ after that display.

