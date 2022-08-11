7-footer Shaquille O’Neal shows no mercy to daughters Me’arah and Amirah O’Neal in a friendly game

Shaquille O’Neal was the most dominant player in NBA history. He maintains the same with his kids, showing almost no mercy!

In his 19-year career in the NBA, Shaquille O’Neal has won almost everything the sport has to offer. From four NBA Championships to his sole MVP award, Shaq was something special.

The Big Aristotle had a unique style of play, one that very few had seen. It involved the use of his superhuman size and strength that allowed him to bully and dominate opposing players.

In fact, it was this play style that allowed him to average 23 points, 11 rebounds, and two blocks per game, en route to what eventually became a Hall of Fame career!

However, his dominance on the court wasn’t limited to just his opponents. Shaq also showed no mercy when it came to playing with his own family, especially his kids!

Shaquille O’Neal completely destroyed his daughters in a friendly game of basketball on a kid’s hoop

If one thing is for sure, Shaquille O’Neal is a ruthless and imposing figure to come up against on the basketball court. Big Diesel shows no mercy, no matter who you are or where you are from.

This is especially true for his own children. Shaq having been raised by a strict, but loving father and mother vowed to do the same with his kids. In all aspects of life.

His ‘no easy wins’ attitude was on display in a video, which saw him facing off against two of his daughters in a friendly game of hoops. One in which he dominated and gave no room for victory, just as always!

It truly is great to see that Shaq shows the same amount of dedication, competitiveness, and winning mentality, even when he is facing off against his own kin.

