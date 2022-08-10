Basketball

7-footer Shaquille O’Neal left howling as Kenny Smith embarrassed Guinness record holder at his own game

7-footer Shaquille O'Neal left howling as Kenny Smith embarrassed Guinness record holder at his own game
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 21 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
"History Maker": Will Smeed cricketer registers highest score in The Hundred after scoring first-ever century
Next Article
"Before you know it, Fernando Alonso won't be here"- Lewis Hamilton sees Sebastian Vettel's retirement as sign of an era coming to close
NBA Latest Post
7-footer Shaquille O'Neal left howling as Kenny Smith embarrassed Guinness record holder at his own game
7-footer Shaquille O’Neal left howling as Kenny Smith embarrassed Guinness record holder at his own game

When Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith, and the rest of the Inside Crew had a record…