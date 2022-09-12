7’0″ Shaquille O’Neal broke both his arms as a kid after trying to imitate Spiderman

Shaquille O’Neal has done a number of dangerous things. This includes breaking both his arms as a kid while trying to be Spiderman!

There are a number of players who have dominated the NBA over the years. However, there was none more dominant than the physically imposing figure that is Shaquille O’Neal.

Diesel was unstoppable in the paint, no matter who the opposition threw at him. The 7’0″ giant came out on top against the likes of Hakeem Olajuwon, David Robinson, Patrick Ewing, Alonzo Mourning, Tim Duncan, and more.

With four NBA Championships, an MVP award, 15 All-Star appearances, and 14 All-NBA selections to his name, there can be no denying his greatness. He was even inducted into the Hall of Fame back in 2016!

However, no career comes without its ups and downs. Injuries are an athlete’s greatest enemy, and one of Shaq’s earliest injuries came when he tried imitating a superhero.

7’0″ Shaquille O’Neal broke his arms as a child when he tried to jump off a tree like Spiderman

Every athlete in the world has nightmares about getting injured. A bad injury can ruin any superstar’s career as a professional sportsperson.

Even in the NBA, injuries have derailed the careers of many a great NBA superstar. From the likes of Derrick Rose and Grant Hill early on in their careers to Kobe Bryant and Chris Bosh in their twilight years.

In fact, the NBA could have been robbed of witnessing one of the greatest players in league history play basketball. Shaquille O’Neal once broke both his arms at the same time as a kid. All because he wanted to imitate Spiderman!

Who knows what the league would have looked like if the Big Aristotle hadn’t stepped onto the hardwood? One can only wonder and ask, what if?

