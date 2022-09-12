Basketball

7’0″ Shaquille O’Neal broke both his arms as a kid after trying to imitate Spiderman

7'0" Shaquille O'Neal broke both his arms as a kid after trying to imitate Spiderman
Nithin Joseph

Previous Article
“Dont Be Good Guy in the Cage” – Fans Back ‘Gangster’ Khamzat Chimaev After Being Accused of ‘Cheating’ for ‘No Glove Touch’ at UFC 279
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
7'0" Shaquille O'Neal broke both his arms as a kid after trying to imitate Spiderman
7’0″ Shaquille O’Neal broke both his arms as a kid after trying to imitate Spiderman

Shaquille O’Neal has done a number of dangerous things. This includes breaking both his arms…