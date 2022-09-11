“Kobe Bryant was alien-like”: Shaquille O’Neal gives an insight into Black Mamba’s mindset

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal terms Kobe Bryant’s mindset alien-like, addressing the Black Mamba’s obsession to be the best.

One of the greatest duos to ever play the game, Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant, dominated the league during their era with the LA Lakers. In their 8-years together, the two legends made 4-trips to the Finals, which included a 3-peat. Both Shaq and Kobe complemented each other perfectly.

However, the two multiple-time MVPs had their share of ups and downs, not hesitating to go at each other during practices or in the locker rooms. Both Shaq and Kobe were highly competitive individuals and strong-willed. The two Hall of Famers would never budge from their stances.

Nevertheless, both Diesel and the Black Mamba shared great mutual respect. Having been through so many highs and lows, both Shaq and Kobe were well-versed with each other’s strengths and weaknesses. The Big Diesel was a first-hand witness of the Mamba Mentality.

During a recent conversation with entrepreneur Patrick-Bet David, Shaq gave an insight into the mindset of the late Kobe Bryant, calling him from another planet.

Shaquille O’Neal addresses Kobe Bryant’s work ethic.

We all have heard stories about the Lakers guard making 2000 shots during the summers, trying to develop his jumper. He would be the first to arrive at the gym and the last to leave. Such was his dedication to the game of basketball. The eighteen-time All-Star was a different beast on the court.

There is nobody better than Shaq to shed light on his former teammate’s ‘Mamba Mentality.’ Recently, appearing on the PBD podcast, the Diesel was asked to give his take on Kobe’s mindset, to which he replied the following.

“It was alien-like,” replied the former seven-foot center.

“When he was 18, he used to be in the locker room dribbling and shooting without the ball for hours. And then you see him practice the same move on the court. Like he was obsessed with being the best ever. I was obsessed with being the most dominant, he was obsessed with being the best ever and sometimes you sacrifice a lot of things, and he did. All he did was work out.”

Whether or not they would have won 12 championships, Shaq and Kobe have their names etched in the history books of the league.

