7’1″ Wilt Chamberlain may have fathered a son with one of his 20,000 lovers

Wilt Chamberlain once claimed to have slept with 20,000 women. However, he would have never expected to father a son with one of them!

The 1960s saw the sport of basketball rise to one of America’s most popular sports. This was due to the steady increase in quality talent at the time.

The likes of Jerry West, Oscar Robertson, Elgin Baylor, and Bill Russell were shining examples. However, perhaps the most dominant of the lot was none other than Wilt Chamberlain.

Fondly referred to as Wilt “The Stilt”, he was an unstoppable force. In his 15 seasons in the NBA, he played for three teams, winning two NBA championships, all while putting up insane numbers every night!

However, Chamberlain also had some crazy stats off the court, claiming to have slept with around 20,000 women. All while never fathering a child, or so he thought.

Wilt Chamberlain may have had a son with one of the 20,000 women he has been with

It isn’t news that back in his day, Wilt Chamberlain was a well-known womanizer. In fact, Chamberlain has maintained that he has slept with 20,000 women.

What’s more surprising is the fact that Wilt claims to have never fathered any children. However, back in 2015, reporter Gary Pomerantz was reached out to be one of Chamberlain’s supposed children.

A man going by the name Aaron Levi has approached Pomerantz and has claimed to be Wilt’s, and even provided some intriguing documentation.

“Well, Aaron Levi sent me an email about a year ago. And since I wrote my book, I get a lot of emails about Wilt, usually from readers of the book. But this email was instantly different because in the very first paragraph Aaron said that he learned 10 years before that Wilt was his biological father.”

It certainly is a bold claim to make but isn’t one that is monetarily driven. It’s just the story of a man trying to get to know his family history better.

